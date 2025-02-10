February Google Play Updates: More New Features to Play With

Google continually enhances the Android experience across a wide range of devices. These improvements and security enhancements are delivered through several channels: Google Play Services, the Google Play Store, and system-level updates. These updates occur frequently, independent of the regular over-the-air updates you receive and offer significant enhancements without the often cumbersome and delayed process of a full system update.

Google publishes detailed information about these updates on their Google System Release Notes pages. These updates, which can be released weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, are distributed to a broad spectrum of Android-powered devices, including phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto and Automotive OS systems, Wear OS devices, and even Chrome OS devices. Essentially, any device running Google’s Android software receives these regular updates, often without the user even noticing.

February 2025

Google Play services v25.05 (2025-02-10)

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity

[Auto, Phone, TV] We’ve fixed issues with device connections-related services to improve your overall experience.

[Phone] With updates to Quick Share, you’ll get an improved setup and onboarding experience.

Google Play Store v44.9 (2025-02-10)

[Phone] Collections is now enabled on Android 10-12 devices in the US. Users can add the Play widget to access Collections by long pressing Play Store App icon or from Android widget settings on those devices.

[Phone] [Wear] You can now install and remotely set watch faces directly from the Phone Play store listing without the need to use your watch.

