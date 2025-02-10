Amazon is hosting a deal on the Pixel 9 Pro lineup, taking $200 off each model of the device. It should come as no surprise that these were our favorite phones from 2024, and whenever we see a deal on one, we’re always happy to share it.

At $200 off, the Pixel 9 Pro comes down to $799, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes down to $899. That’s very reasonable pricing for these devices, plus you can rest assured that you’ll be running Android 16 as soon as it’s launched. If you need more convincing on these devices, read our review.

Amazon has a trade-in program that can save you additional money, though, it’s not as great in terms of returned money. It’s better used if you have an old junker in the drawer and not your current device.

If you have some Amazon cash laying around, follow the links below.