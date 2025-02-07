The pre-order period is over for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup, but that doesn’t mean the deals have stopped. If you missed out on that initial $50 reservation credit, no worries, there are still many savings to be had.

Buyers of the Galaxy S25 are still eligible for free doubled storage (512GB for price of 256GB, 1TB for price of 512GB), as well as enhanced trade-in values. For example, buyers of a Galaxy S25 Ultra can get up to $900 off when trading in a select device. That $900 off gets you the brand new S25 Ultra (512GB) for just $399. That’s not bad at all.

If you want the smaller Galaxy S25 in one of its amazing color options (Coralred or Navy), the price can be as low as $299 thanks to a combination of instant credits and trade-in discounts. And yes, if you’r eligible for Samsung Offer Programs, there are even more savings to be had.

Follow the link below to snag your Galaxy S25.