News is making its way out of South Korea this week, detailing that for the time being, Samsung will only use Qualcomm-made Snapdragon chips in its premium smartphones across the globe.

Related: Reserve your Galaxy S23 device here.

Why does this matter? Well, for those of us not located in the US, it’s possible that the last Galaxy phone you bought is powered by a Samsung-made Exynos processor. These processors have had their issues, such as overheating and performance degradation. To address this, Samsung will simply move to use Snapdragon chipsets until they come up with an Exynos chipset worthy of distribution in its premium smartphone line.

According to a source of this report, there’s no big rush from Samsung to get Exynos running smoothly on future devices. This could take some time, with Samsung having to hire technical talent and do plenty of development, manufacturing, etc. With that said, Galaxy buyers around the globe should expect to have a Snapdragon in their new Samsung phone for a bit.

Speaking of premium Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S23 is just days away! Reserve yours here and save yourself some money.

// Daum (South Korea)