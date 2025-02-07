It was in July of last year when GSMA laid the foundation of Universal Profile 2.7 for RCS (Rich Communication Services). Within that foundation was a few new features, including the ability to delete already sent messages. Google is now confirmed to be working on deploying this for users.

Discovered in code of the latest beta build of Messages, code strings for “Delete for me” and “Delete for everyone” are shown, implying that a user can soon delete a message that’s already been sent out. This will be prime for those drunk texts.

Naturally, it specifically states that all users will need to be running the latest version of Messages for this to work properly, would could end up being an issue as some people seem to never update their applications. And of course, Google won’t let you delete something without letting everyone know. All parties in the chat will be able to see either “Message deleted by its author” or “Sender attempted to delete a message.”

It’s unknown when exactly Google will roll this feature out, but clearly it’s being worked on and that’s a good sign.

// 9to5Google