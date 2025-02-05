Google announced today that it is updating its Gemini 2.0 models and releasing them to the world for all users to try. The updates are for Gemini 2.0 Flash, 2.0 Pro Experimental, and 2.0 Flash-Lite.

For 2.0 Flash, the Gemini team details that it is generally available to more people across Google’s AI products, alongside improved performance in key benchmarks, “with image generation and text-to-speech coming soon.” This is the model most users will be accessing via the Gemini app.

Users and developers looking for something more cost efficient, Google has Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite.

We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on the price and speed of 1.5 Flash. We wanted to keep improving quality, while still maintaining cost and speed. So today, we’re introducing 2.0 Flash-Lite, a new model that has better quality than 1.5 Flash, at the same speed and cost. It outperforms 1.5 Flash on the majority of benchmarks.

The benchmarks referred to include GPQA, MMLU-Pro, LiveCodeBench, Bird-SQL, and a long list of others. Google posted benchmark numbers for the suite of Gemini 2.0 models and there are increases across the board for each model. Those looking for the absolute best figures should opt for Pro Experimental, which Google says, “has the strongest coding performance and ability to handle complex prompts, with better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge, than any model we’ve released so far.”

Gemini 2.0 Pro-Experimental is accessible via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, and in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users.

You can read Google’s complete blog on the Gemini 2.0 rollout by following the link below.

