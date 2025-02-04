In a move that we’re now seeing on a somewhat set schedule, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series has been dropped to quarterly updates.

With this, owners of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra should no longer expect monthly security updates, and instead, will receive updates on a quarterly basis. Unless there’s an absolutely critical issue, you’ll simply see less updates over the course of a year. We saw the same thing happen to the Galaxy S20 lineup around this time last year.

As I was saying earlier, Samsung has committed to a large number of updates for its latest phones (S24 and S25 series), but that doesn’t mean seven years of monthly updates. Eventually, as phones age and less users have them, they get dropped to quarterly and even less expensive phones are on biannual update schedules.

If you’re someone concerned about always having the latest security patches from Google and Samsung, maybe it’s time to upgrade to the Galaxy S25? For those trading in a Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung is offering $500 of trade-in credit, which is pretty generous.

Official update supported is scheduled to end next year (Jan, 2026) for the Galaxy S21 series.

// Samsung