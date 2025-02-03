Google Search Adds the Handiest Little Shortcut to Its Widget

Rarely do we see updates to apps that add minor changes that turn out to be a big deal, but I think we may have that today with an update rolling out to the Google App and its Google Search widget on Android. You can now customize the Search widget with a new shortcut to a variety of items that all could be useful depending on your setup and preferences.

In an update that is apparently rolling out (via 9to5Google) to the stable channel as 16.3.34 (and is most definitely in the beta as 16.4.35), the settings page for the Google Search widget (that’s from the Google App) has a new “Shortcuts” section. In this section, you’ll find 9 (for now) shortcuts that can be added to the Search bar for quick task action.

As you’ll see below, if you choose to add one of these new shortcuts, they will appear in the Google Search widget next to the voice and Lens icons. To access this, you would add the Search widget to a home screen, long-press on it, and then hit either a Settings shortcut or a little edit button depending on your device. Once there, the new Shortcuts section should be seen. If not and you are on the current versions of the Google App I mentioned above, do a force stop on the app in settings and it should show.

So, you decide to add a shortcut, you’ll find options of “None” if you want no change, but you can go further by adding a shortcut to Song Search or Weather or Sports or Finance, etc. The list may not be exhaustive and will mostly just launch a search query for those items in Google Search. However, how handy is that if you don’t want a weather shortcut or need to find a song quickly or want to pull up the stocks or sports teams you follow without much effort?

Now, to be clear, this is not a new setting for the Google Search bar that you find at the bottom of the home launcher on your Pixel phone. This is a separate Google Search widget that comes from the Google App and starts out as 4×1 when added to a home screen, but that can be resized from there. You’ll need to manually add it to a home screen no matter your device. In the screenshots above, that’s my Galaxy S25 Ultra rocking it with a theme that looks so lovely with my wallpaper.

Let us know if you can’t find this.

Google Play Link: Google App