Samsung’s latest lineup of Galaxy smartphones is now official, with the company detailing all things Galaxy S24 this morning. As usual, we have three phones: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In true 2024 fashion, “AI” looks to be the marquee feature for these devices, with Samsung introducing Galaxy AI for the lineup. That’s not the only thing new, though, in case you were worried. Samsung upgraded the internals across the board, included a few legit camera features on this year’s phones, and is also looking to take back the King of Android Updates crown from Google.

Galaxy AI: Utilizing artificial intelligence, the Galaxy S24 lineup is equipped to do all sorts of fun things. There’s Live Translate, a two-way, real-time voice and text translator for phone calls within the native app (photo above), as well as Interpreter that takes live conversations and instantly translates onto a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person just said. Another nifty one is Chat Assist. Much like Google Messages, this feature can help perfect conversational tones to ensure that communication sounds as it was intended, such as a polite message to a coworker or “a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption.”

There are way too many features to list, but Samsung seems to really be embracing the concept of AI, and with giving it the Galaxy AI branding treatment, it’s a safe bet that it will only evolve and improve with new features over time.

Specs: Each Galaxy S24 model has been outfitted with a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If you’re looking for the ultimate Galaxy experience, it would be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, 5,000mAh battery (45W wired charging), S Pen, and Android 14 (One UI 6.1). For small phone lovers, the Galaxy S24 is no slouch. It offers a 6.2″ FHD+ display with same 120Hz capabilities, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 4,000mAh battery (25W wired). Each model comes with an IP68 rating. A complete specs table is below for your viewing.

Other little differences include WiFi 7 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the S24 and S24+ get WiFi 6E. On top of that, the camera systems are a bit different as well. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature the same triple shooter setup: 12MP ultra wide, 50MP wide, and 10MP telephoto. On the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you get the upgraded 200MP wide lens and a 50MP telephoto. These aren’t just big sensors for the sake of being big either. This year, Samsung is including a 5x optical zoom with enhanced digital zoom, an upgraded Nightography feature, better Super HDR for improved color and brightness levels, as well as Galaxy AI editing tools baked in.

Software Updates: Very recently, Google announced seven years of Android upgrades for its Pixel lineup. Not to be outdone, Samsung is now committing to the same, with seven years of OS and security updates now guaranteed for each of these new devices. For a company like Samsung to make that large of a commitment is very good to see, as it means many people out there who aren’t upgrading devices every couple or few years will see support for years and years to come. From a sustainability perspective, you love to see it.

Pricing: Galaxy S24 starts at $799, Galaxy S24+ starts at $999, and Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1299. For those that pre order a device, Samsung is doing the usual free storage upgrade, but for the first time ever, this promotion will include the 1TB storage option for buyers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in 512GB. This is in addition to free Samsung store credit and promotional trade-in pricing. Long story short, Samsung wants you to pre-order this device and they are making it worth your while the best they can.

Each device is now up for pre-order on Samsung’s website, with general availability beginning January 31. Follow the link below to snag one.

Galaxy S24 Lineup Specs