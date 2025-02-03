First Galaxy S25 Update Could Drop at Any Moment

With launch day approaching, it wouldn’t surprise us to see a day 1 or week 1 update for the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung often has a fresh build ready to go that takes care of any last minute bugs they’ve identified just before most phones hit your pockets. To add to that thought, new software has been spotted that carries some weight and could show up before you know it.

A new Galaxy S25 firmware labeled as build S93xUSQU1AYA1 for US models has landed online with the December 2024 security patch. The old security patch there could mean this is an update that is ready to be pushed at any moment as an out-of-box build. I say that because we’re in February and Samsung typically sends monthly security patches as quickly as Google does with the current month patch along for the ride. If they have an older patch ready to go, I’d guess it’s a bug fixer they had planned in advance.

According to SamMobile, this new firmware weighs in at 24GB, which sounds massive. They noted that the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s first update file was 14GB in size. I don’t believe we’re talking about an over-the-air update size that would hit your phone, just an overall firmware package size. Either way, it shows that Samsung has a lot going on in One UI 7 or they’ve added a bunch of unnecessary bloat. Or both. AI!

Again, we don’t yet know when the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Ultra will see a first update, but it could be very soon. As we approach the end of the week and the February 7 in-store date for the Galaxy S25 series, we’ll be on the lookout for it.

Pre-orders are still live, by the way, with $1,250 in savings.

// SamMobile