Samsung kept its word – the first big Galaxy S24 update has arrived to end the week and it includes major camera changes, screen improvements, and what I can only imagine are countless bug fixes.

This big Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 update was first revealed mid-month, with Samsung explaining that they built the update around user feedback related to the display and camera. They weren’t specific initially on what the changes were, but a later forum post dove deeper in. We know that Samsung is bringing at least 9 camera improvements, plus a vividness slider to the display, after hearing complaints about washed out colors in each phone’s screen.

The on-device changelog can been seen below and it brings back the vagueness. It says that they “added a vividness option” to let you adjust the vividness of your screen, applied “image quality and sharpness optimization code,” improved device behavior (stability and reliability), and tossed in security enhancements.

We were told to expect the update as early a February 22, and well, it’s now February 23 and the update is here, at least on unlocked units. My regular Galaxy S24 pulled the update the first time I tried this morning. Looking through the Galaxy S24 subreddit, this appears to be a pretty wide global rollout. I’m seeing folks in Italy, Sweden, India, Australia, Canada, and the US, all say they’ve been able to grab it.

How to update the Galaxy S24 series: For those looking to update, you’ll do so by heading into Settings>Software update>Download & install. Tap that and the update should begin downloading on your device. As a large (over 400MB) update, make sure you have plenty of battery and a solid connction before embarking on this journey.

The builds to be on the lookout for are S928USQU1AXB7 (S24 Ultra), S926USQU1AXB7 (S24+), and S921USQU1AXB7 (S24). We’re also seeing S921U1UEU1AXB7 (S24), S926U1UEU1AXB7 (S24+), and S928U1UEU1AXB7 (S24 Ultra). The most important piece to be aware of is the “1AXB7” part. In other parts of the world, some are seeing “1AXB5.”

