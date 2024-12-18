Following news that OnePlus 13 will launch in the US on January 7, OnePlus has also made official that OnePlus 13R will launch on the same date. This could’ve probably been in the same email, but yeah, it’s all good.

OnePlus teases that OnePlus 13R will feature a massive 6,000mAh battery, “lighter than air” OS, “blistering flagship level” performance, and two colorways inspired by Mother Nature — Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. Other provided details include Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and back, a flat screen within an 8mm thin body, aluminum frame, plus an “elegant camera layout which follows the golden ratio.”

OnePlus essentially gave us a lot of details, but withheld the price. I guess we’ll wait a few more days for that information.

January 7. OnePlus 13R. Mark this also.