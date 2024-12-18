As Samsung takes its sweet time with Android 15, another smartphone maker is sending out Google’s latest build of Android to its smartphones. Nothing is up next, and the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a are the recipients.

Called Nothing OS 3.0, this big software update has been in beta since at least November, but it’s clear that Nothing feels the time is right to push it out publicly. Rollout for Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.0 will begin today, with a staggered release “throughout the end of the year.” If you don’t see it right away, now you know.

As far as features go, Nothing highlighted 4 things in their announcement: Improved Quick Settings, Enhanced Pop-up view, Visual and Performance Enhancements, and Updated Typography. They didn’t go into any other details, as there is actually much more to it than those. Here is the changelog from the beta that explains more of it:

Nothing OS 3.0 Update Changes and Features

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.

Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.

Quick Settings

Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

Enhanced widget library design.

Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

Improved zoom slider display.

Enhanced pop-up view

Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.

View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

Other improvements

AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.

New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Be sure to check for that update.

// Nothing