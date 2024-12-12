This week is full of news concerning technology you put on your face, so here’s a bit more for you. Over on Kickstarter, you can back a project that puts Gemini (but also ChatGPT and Claude) into a pair of glasses. Think Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses, but not Facebook.

The glasses allow you to access these AI services to handle tasks, such as setting reminders, real-time language translation, creating meeting summaries and to-do lists, as well as record and take pictures of what you’re looking at thanks to a built-in 13-megapixel camera capable of 2K video capture. Again, this is exactly like the Meta smart glasses, but if you’re anti-Facebook, these should be right up your alley.

You’ll also find built-in speakers for listening to music, which is one aspect of the Meta glasses that I personally enjoy thoroughly. The makers of the glasses highlight 14 hours of battery life, as well as all of the prescription lens and transition lens needs you may have. They also show off different styles such as pink, black, and dark transparent frames.

The other upside is the price. On Kickstarter, these are currently at an early bird price of just $209, which is significantly less expensive than the Ray-Ban option which hover around $299 without fancy transition or prescription lenses. And considering the project is already fully backed, those who back shouldn’t need to worry about not receiving the goods.

I was extremely skeptical of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, but after using them, I find myself recommending them whenever someone spots me wearing them. However, for those who might not care for Facebook and its services, having access to Gemini or ChatGPT on your head could be very beneficial.

Follow the link below if you love yourself some AI.