January 22 is fast approaching, which means it’s time for Samsung to start clearing the shelves of last year’s inventory and make way for the new stuff. To do so, we’re seeing the Galaxy S24 Ultra down to its well priced low of $449, thanks to a combo of instant discounts and trade-in savings.

To save the most, which would be $850, you’ll need a good trade-in device. That can save you up to $750, which can then be coupled with Samsung’s instant discount of $100 off. For those even without a trade-in, Samsung is offering $250 of instant savings, which can then be coupled with the $100 discount. It’s confusing, but to put it simply, someone looking for a deal with no trade-in can save $350 on the phone today. That brings your price down to $949.

Galaxy S24 Ultra was one of the top phones from 2024, and even in 2025, I have no issues in recommending it. It’s the flagship Samsung experience for a reason.

Follow the link below for those savings.