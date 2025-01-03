The needs of consumers tend to evolve over time, whether we want them to or not. For example, I still see people claim they need expandable storage, even though there are so many alternatives to built-in storage these days. However, who am I to argue with what someone needs? Same with the headphone jack. Can it be useful in rare cases? Yes, but do I need it on my phone when there are a billion wireless audio options these days? Definitely not.

The question is, what features does your Android phone need to have these days?

I can get the ball rolling. Let’s say I had to stick to five features that my Android phone absolutely needs to have. That would be water resistance (IP68 preferably), a high refresh rate display (FHD resolution is fine for my needs), a fast fingerprint reader (please, no optical sensors), a quality rear-facing camera, and good stereo speakers.

As you can see, most phones are meeting my needs these days, but that wasn’t always the case. For example, not every phone used to provide 120Hz refresh rates or ultrasonic fingerprint readers. Now, in 2025, pretty much all higher end options are, so I’m basically living my best life.

What about you? What’s a feature or two that your Android phone absolutely has to have these days?