Alongside Google’s Gemini 2.0 announcement and that impressive Project Astra demo, Google showed off an idea they have for video games and how someone could use Gemini as an assistant for help as they play. I’m not talking about using AI to play for you, but instead having AI there to remind you of things, help you with strategy, or to potentially look up information that could help as you play.

Google says it is collaborating with game developers to figure out ways that they could utilize Gemini. Games like “Clash of Clans” and “Hay Day” were used in a demo where a virtual assistant is essentially watching as the game is played to take in info and be ready for requests.

In one example in this demo, a player asks Gemini as they play to identify quests they need to complete for the day and then remind them later to do so. In another demo example, a gamer asks for help building out the proper troop setup in “Clash” to go on an attack, with Gemini attempting to describe the best way to do that with a breakdown of their reasoning for the composition. One user also asked Gemini to look up the current “meta” and tell them about the best characters that everyone is using. Gemini returned with a response they found on reddit for which character to play.

While some of those ideas would probably only be useful when you are first starting out a game and learning how to play it, it’s that Reddit example that sticks out to me as being super helpful at any moment. Google says that these AI virtual gaming companions can tap into Google Search, which is where the Reddit info came from. I could have used this yesterday when my kid, who has recently taken up playing Fortnite and wants me to play with him, was wondering where we could find a new item location in the game to complete quests. I had to stop playing and actively look it up to then relay the info. If I could have accessed a virtual game companion at that moment through my headset, this all would have been so much easier and not risk getting eliminated.

I’d imagine Google has other plans beyond these few examples and I’m sure you can come up with your own. Here’s to hoping that AI remains as an informational tool when it comes to games and not much else.

// Google