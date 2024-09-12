Smart Reply came to Gmail in 2017. It’s been a while since launch. This week, Google announced a significant upgrade for the feature, coming to Gmail on Android, iOS, and the web later this month.

Using Gemini, Contextual Smart Reply will analyze an incoming email and then suggest three fully crafted emails for the user to respond with. Each option will include a header so users can view the sentiment of the response and then edit however you may seem fit.

Google provided the following example for the upcoming feature.

If a friend asks about signing up for pickleball lessons together, you can choose from options like “request more information,” “confirm sign up” or “decline sign up.” If you click “request more information,” the full response might say, “Hi Ann, I’d love to sign up for pickleball lessons together this winter. Can you send me details about the program, like the cost, location and the options for scheduling? Thanks, Maria.”

Again, Contextual Smart Reply will be available later this month. This sounds awesome.

Here’s a video of the feature in action.

