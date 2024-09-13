Samsung is shipping out the September patch to multiple devices this week, with the lucky phones being the entire Galaxy S21 lineup, plus the Galaxy S20 FE for good measure.

Inside the changelog, nothing is listed outside of the September security patch. Should owners spot something else, please feel free to clue us in via the comments section.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQSGHXH3

– G781VSQSGHXH3 Galaxy S21 – G991USQSCGXH2

– G991USQSCGXH2 Galaxy S21+ – G996USQSCGXH2

– G996USQSCGXH2 Galaxy S21 Ultra – G998USQSCGXH2

Happy Friday, Samsung owners.

// Verizon