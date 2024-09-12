Gemini Live Goes Free to Use for Android Users

Gemini Live, the feature that allows you to have a live conversation with AI, is going to free to use for Android users via the Gemini app. Initially launched exclusive to Gemini Advanced users, now even those not paying for advanced features can get in on the fun.

We won’t make any assumptions as to why Google has made this decision, but could it be possible that it’s because the company feels there aren’t enough people willing to pay for it? Who knows. The only important thing is that it’s now free to use in the Android app and that’s pretty sweet.

We’re starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app 👀 pic.twitter.com/0VL0c7E6Gw — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 12, 2024

According to Google, “people are finding this natural way of conversing with Gemini so much more engaging that since launching, we’ve seen that Live conversations are 2.5x longer than text-based conversations.”

I myself will be giving this a try as son as it’s live in my Gemini app. Thanks, Google!