A new Discover Samsung week is upon us and that means another round of big discounts, some of which are on a limited time schedule. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of those seeing a pretty incredible deal, although you kind of need to hurry for this one.

In this Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal (our review), which is labeled as a “Deal of the Day,” you are getting an instant savings of at least $570, but you can go beyond that if you have something to trade. To be clear, though, there is a $570 off discount with nothing to trade at all.

Here are the details.

$570 OFF TO START: OK, this new Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal starts off with a $450 off discount if you have no trade-in at all. However, Samsung is offering up a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, which is a value of $120. Combining those gets you a full $570 off just to start.

Should you decide to not trade something in and see a potentially bigger discount, $570 gets you a Galaxy Fold 6 with 512GB storage for $1,449.99. That’s not bad.

Currently, Samsung is offering the bigger $570 discount on Crafted Black, White, and Pink. The other two colors top out at $450 off with no trade.

$1,200 TOWARD FOLD 6 TRADES: For those with trade-ins available, we have familiar trade values that can be instantly put towards your Fold 6 purchase today. The top value is $1,200, which requires a Galaxy Z Fold 5, followed by $1000 off with a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy S24 Ultra, $900 for the Fold 3 or S23 Ultra, and $800 for the S22 Ultra. These are the same prices we had a few weeks back.

Should you go the trade-in route and take advantage of the free storage upgrade, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could start at $699.99, thanks to a total of $1,320 off.

Recapping here, you essentially have two routes to go: 1) save $570 off with no trade-in; 2) $1,320 in savings with a trade-in.

Samsung Deal Link