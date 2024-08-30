A holiday shopping weekend is upon us and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals are still looking spicy even after the device has been on the market for several weeks. For those loving the idea of a big foldable, the Fold 6 is somehow still $1,200 off from select trade-ins, plus Samsung is doubling your storage to 1TB for the price of the 512GB model.

In this new Samsung Back-To-School sale on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you could save $1,440 with top storage and top trade-ins, or they’ll give $300 at least for any old Samsung phone. Basically, there’s no way to not get a significant savings on the latest folding device from Samsung.

$1,200 OFF GALAXY FOLD 6: Hey, shocker here, but the best way to save on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is with a trade-in. Samsung is offering $1,200 instantly off today if you have a Galaxy Z Fold 5 to part with, $1000 off with a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy S24 Ultra, $900 for the Fold 3 or S23 Ultra, and $800 for the S22 Ultra.

Those are the top trades, plus there are plenty of other trade values you should check out here. Like, even a Galaxy S9 is worth $400. But if you happen to have a super random old “Other Samsung Smartphone,” you can still get $300 off. That’s worth looking into if you don’t have one of those high trade-in devices.

And again, Samsung takes that trade-in value off the price today, so you get an instant discount.

FREE 1TB UPGRADE: Samsung likes to offer double-the-storage deals, which they often do from the lowest storage option to the mid-range option. For this Labor Day sale, they are jumping you from 512GB all of the way up to 1TB – at the same price. That’s a $240 value that is probably worth it for a device of this level, especially if you plan to keep it for a while.

So combined, you could get $1,200 off for trading in a top device and then another $240 off by choosing the 1TB storage option. That’s $1,440 in total savings on the highest-end version of the Fold 6 and a final price of $819.99. At full retail, this specific version would cost $2,259.99.

Samsung Deal Link