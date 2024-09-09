When Samsung announced a week ago that it was (finally) ready to release the long-awaited One UI 6.1.1 update for most of its flagship devices, they told us that the Galaxy S24 series was up first. The update was scheduled to begin rolling out the minute they shared that news, but for US owners, there has been a bit of an extra wait. Today, that changes with the update now hitting the Galaxy S24 on these shores.

Verizon has confirmed that the Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1.1 update is indeed rolling out starting September 9. All three Galaxy S24 models are seeing too. If you happen to own any of the Galaxy S24 devices and are using it in the US, it’s time to check for an update.

ONE UI 6.1.1 BUILDS: Below, you’ll find the build numbers for the Galaxy S24 series One UI 6.1.1 updates. If for some reason you aren’t prompted with one of these, then you must not be on current software and could have multiple updates ahead of you. These should be your final build once on 6.1.1.

Galaxy S24 : UP1A.231005.007.S921USQU3AXH7

: UP1A.231005.007.S921USQU3AXH7 Galaxy S24+ : UP1A.231005.007.S926USQU3AXH7

: UP1A.231005.007.S926USQU3AXH7 Galaxy S24 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S928USQU3AXH7

WHAT’S NEW: Samsung gave us an abbreviated version of the update during its announcement, but thanks to Verizon, we have a more substantial changelog to share with you.

Circle to Search

Get full-screen translations using Circle to Search . Launch Circle to Search on any screen > Tap the Translate icon to view the translations directly on screen.

. Launch Circle to Search on any screen > Tap the Translate icon to view the translations directly on screen. Use Circle to Search to solve math problems. Samsung Notes Voice recording : Generate both a text transcript and a summary from the recordings recorded in Samsung Notes. Once a voice recording is created, tap on the Recording icon > Tap on the Text icon to generate the transcript.

Select the Summary tab if you want to generate a summary.

Tap on the Translate icon if you need a translation.

: Generate both a text transcript and a summary from the recordings recorded in Samsung Notes. View a PDF in Samsung Notes: Translate or summarize a PDF file directly in Samsung Notes. Interpreter Enjoy real-time translation using conversation mode. And easily switch to listening mode by tapping the top left menu and select Listening mode. Live Translate Enjoy the same Live Translate experience you had for regular phone calls in a voice call initiated by a third-party app. Tap on the Live Translate button within the Quick Panel. You’ll see the live translation on the screen.

Chat Assist Composer : Use Galaxy AI to help you write something. For example: If you’re writing an email, tap on the Galaxy AI icon on the keyboard > Select Composer > Type in your main idea > Select the format of the text from Professional, Casual or Polite > Tap Generate to review the text.

: Use Galaxy AI to help you write something. Gallery Generative Edit : Tap the Galaxy AI icon to use Generative Edit.

: Tap the Galaxy AI icon to use Generative Edit. Tap Sketch to Image to add some additional imagery.

Tap the More icon to add other photos to the existing one. Portrait studio Select a portrait image from the Gallery > Tap on the Galaxy AI icon to use Generative Edit > Tap the suggested Portrait studio > Select the style you want > Tap Generate to generate an image using AI. Live effect Bring your photos to life with Live effects. Sketch to Image Sketch to Image can be accessed from the different entry points listed below. Draw anything you’d like, select the style you want and tap Generate to generate art using AI. Air Command with the S Pen (S24 Ultra only) Edge Panel Samsung Notes Gallery Editing

to generate art using AI.

And that’s the bulk of it, at least according to one US carrier.

To check for this update, head into Settings > System updates > Check for system updates.

// Verizon