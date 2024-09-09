The Pixel 9 series is such a major release from Google. They just seem to have nailed almost everything about the phone experience by targeting weaknesses from previous devices while simultaneously leaning on strengths. There are so few flaws (if any) in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, that it would be hard (on most days) to tell you to consider any other Pixel device. Unless of course there is a big deal to be had.

How does a Pixel 8 Pro deal sound to you if it offered the biggest discount to date? That’s exactly what we have today.

PIXEL 8 PRO $375 OFF: For whatever reason, retailers have picked this week to be a big one for deals on tech. Samsung is running back its Discover program, while Amazon and Best Buy are simply slashing prices for the heck of it. And that’s where we get to today’s massive Pixel 8 Pro deal.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have dropped the Pixel 8 Pro by $375, giving it a starting price of $624 with 128GB storage. If you’d like 256GB storage, you’ll also save $375 and see a starting price of $684.

This is the lowest price to date and there are no gimmicks or requirements to get the offer. You don’t need to trade-in anything or sign a wireless contract – this is a straight discount that we rarely see.

Best Buy is offering this deal in all three colors (Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay) and both 128GB and 256GB variants. Amazon is either selling out quickly or has limited the deal to Obsidian and Porcelain.

Need a refresher on our Pixel 8 Pro review? Read it.

Pixel 8 Pro Deal Links: Amazon | Best Buy