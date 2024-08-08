We are less than a week away from Google telling us all there is to tell about the Pixel 9 series and its 4 different phones. But since this is the lead-up to a Google launch, the leaks can’t help themselves and simply have to keep showing up. The latest is a slip-up originating from T-Mobile, who apparently loaded some listings onto their site, which Google grabbed and proudly presented to at least one reddit user.

Want to know how much you’ll pay for a Pixel 9 Pro or the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL? We certainly now know where those prices will start.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL Prices: According to a screenshot shared to reddit that shows listings for the Pixel 9 Pro family, the Pixel 9 Pro will start at $999.99 at T-Mobile. The Pixel 9 Pro Xl will start $200 higher at $1,199.99.

My first reaction is to compare these prices to the Pixel 8 Pro, which only comes in a single, large model. Google priced the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB storage at $999. Since we know that the Pixel 9 Pro comes in regular and XL sizes, this shows Google pricing the smaller version at $999. We expect the smaller model to be the size of the Pixel 8, although all leaks suggest it is just a smaller Pro, without any spec cuts.

I should point out that earlier leaks suggest 128GB storage, so there’s always a chance $1,199 isn’t the true starting point for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It could be lower.

Is a bigger screen worth that extra $200 then? That’s up to you to decide, but it’s clear (assuming T-Mobile is correct with these) that Google sees an Apple-like opportunity to squeeze some extra cash from those who like bigger phones.

On a related note, T-Mobile loaded these pages to show the 256GB and 512GB models of the Pixel 9 Pro XL at the same $1,199.99 price. I hate to dive into that too much, because these are early carrier listings that Google scraped, but could we see Google run a promotion like Samsung where they give you a free storage upgrade at launch? That would be lovely. Please do that, Google.

You ready to pay $1,200 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL? Is $1,000 too high for the small model?