Google isn’t the only phonemaker released updates to kick off a new month. Samsung is pushing August updates to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series only days after the Pixel line was blessed.

In this Samsung August update, neither phone series is getting anything special. As far as we can tell from changelogs, these are simply security patches for the month of August. We know that Samsung is working towards an eventual One UI 7 update with Android 15, but for now, we’re seeing bug fixes. There’s also supposed to be a One UI 6.1.1 update at any moment, even if this isn’t it.

For the Galaxy S24 series, be on the lookout for builds S928USQS3AXFJ (S24 Ultra), S926USQS3AXFJ (S24+), and S921USQS3AXFJ (S24). For the Galaxy S23 series, you should see builds of S918USQS4CXG8 (S23 Ultra), S916USQS4CXG8 (S23+), and S911USQS4CXG8 (S23).

Verizon says in release notes that this update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device,” while Samsung suggests “The device is protected with improved security” from it. Nice.

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon | Samsung

