Pixel 9 Pro Marketing Material Details Everything

Google was waiting for August 13 to reveal its line of new devices, but the internet has other plans. If you’re someone who hates spoilers, I suggest clicking off of this post. Below, you’ll see what’s essentially all of the juicy marketing material for the Pixel 9 Pro, complete with a few specs, feature highlights, and images.

Let’s go over what we’re seeing. Noteworthy details include four color options: Charcoal, Porcelain, Pink (not official name), and Grey (not official name). Google specifically mentions polished edges and a soft matte feel. Listed specs include a comparison of the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It confirms we’ll see a Tensor G4 chipset + 16GB RAM on both the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold, while the smaller Pixel 9 gets 12GB RAM.

Camera sizes are also confirmed via these materials. Pixel 9 Pro is shown to feature a 42-megapixel front camera, with the rear cameras consisting of a 50MP wide lens, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 48MP telephoto lens. Pixel 9 will sport a 10.5MP front camera, plus a 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultra-wide lens on back. The large Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a 10MP selfie camera, 48MP wide lens, 10.5MP ultra-wide lens, and 10.8MP telephoto lens. Display sizes are also shown below.

Google’s material confirms seven years of updates (including Pixel Drops), as well as 24-hour battery life. For those curious about what’ll be in the box, don’t expect much. You’ll find a USB-C cable and SIM ejection tool.

Access to Gemini Advanced free of charge for one year is also detailed. With Gemini, you’ll be able to accomplish all sorts of things. For example, you can point your camera at a counter full of ingredients and ask how you can make a burger out of them. That’s the example they use, and honestly, I can’t wait to try that myself. Naturally, Circle to Search is also highlighted.

The only thing not detailed in this big leak? US pricing, of course. And even if it did leak, we would still need to wait for Google to confirm it on August 13, because nothing is confirmed until it’s confirmed.

Look over all of the material and let us know how these phones are shaping up for you. Will the Pixel 9 Pro be your next? If so, what color are we thinking? I must say, the Porcelain option has been really growing on me.

// 91mobiles | Android Headlines