Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are Raising Prices on You Again

When subscribing to any streaming service, you should go into it expecting there to be a price increase at some point. There is no guarantee that the price you pay today to stream movies, shows, and sports will be the same in a year from now. That’s just the reality of a streaming world that was once promising, but has quickly turned into what it originally tried to deviate from.

For Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscribers, you are next in line for a price increase. Disney announced this week that it will make you pay more for your subscriptions starting October 17 of this year.

Your increases will vary depending on the service, but for Disney+ subscribers, expect at least $2/mo. Hulu and ESPN+ regular plans are going up by $1/mo or $2/mo. The Hulu + Live TV options are seeing bigger increases than that.

Here’s the breakdown of price changes coming soon to your subscription”

DISNEY+ (with ads) : $9.99 (new) vs. $7.99 (old)

: $9.99 (new) vs. $7.99 (old) DISNEY+ (no ads) : $15.99 (new) vs. $13.99 (old)

: $15.99 (new) vs. $13.99 (old) HULU (with ads) : $9.99 (new) vs. $7.99 (old)

: $9.99 (new) vs. $7.99 (old) HULU (no ads) : $18.99 (new) vs. $17.99 (old)

: $18.99 (new) vs. $17.99 (old) HULU + Live TV (with ads) : $82.99 (new) vs. $76.99 (old)

: $82.99 (new) vs. $76.99 (old) HULU + Live TV (no ads) : $95.99 (new) vs. $89.99 (0ld)

: $95.99 (new) vs. $89.99 (0ld) ESPN+ (with ads): $11.99 (new) vs. $10.99 (old)

Below is the chart that Disney shared to confirm the new prices and the October 17 date.