When it comes to updates, December is expected to be pretty chill for Samsung devices. Most of Samsung’s best phones and foldables all received a huge update to Android 14 and One UI 6 in November, so for this month, a security patch should be all that arrives.

We are midway through December and Samsung is rolling out the December security patch. In several changelogs, all that’s supposedly being included here is improvements to security. Again, that’s not unexpected after One UI 6 update from last month, where we saw a huge list of improvements and new features.

Here’s the current list of devices receiving the Samsung December update:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS6HWK1

Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS6HWK1

Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946U1UES1BWKI

Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731U1UES1BWKI

Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQS5KWK1

If you own any of those devices, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates to see if you can pull it.

// Verizon | Samsung