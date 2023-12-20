For most of the first half of 2023, Verizon regularly shared the major 5G upgrades of its network that had been pushed all over the country. They were detailed in describing the upgrades from state to state and city to city, telling the story of a carrier who was once thought of as the network leader, but had maybe taken a bit of hit in the department as competitors (T-Mobile) began to catch up and even take the lead in the never-ending race to 5G superiority.

To close out the year, Verizon is back with what may be a final list of cities and towns that have seen recent upgrades. The current list sits at about 50 locations from Arizona to Texas, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Most of the towns are small, but you’ll still find populated areas too, like Austin and the Phoenix area on the list.

Like in past announcements, Verizon is quite detailed and specific in where they have upgraded networks. For example, Verizon notes that a new cell site was placed “Near the intersection of Adobe Street and N 76th Place in Mesa,” Arizona, while the “rural area between I-69 and the Crane Naval Base along SR 58 and US-231” in Indiana has also been upgraded.

What I’m also finding fascinating about these new announcements is the mentions of expanded 4G service in many of the locations. Yes, 4G not 5G. There are 5G Ultra Wideband upgrades in almost all of these places, but Verizon really is acknowledging that they are sticking with 4G and trying to improve those 4G connections. What a wild time.

Here’s the full list of towns and cities seeing upgraded Verizon networks to end 2023:

Arizona : Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek

: Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek Indiana : Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, Warsaw

: Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, Warsaw Kentucky : Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, Salem

: Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, Salem Michigan : Gaylord

: Gaylord Minnesota : Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, Silver Corners

: Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, Silver Corners Ohio : Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, Youngstown

: Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, Youngstown Pennsylvania : Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, Salisbury

: Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, Salisbury Texas : Austin, Round Rock, Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, McKinney

: Austin, Round Rock, Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, McKinney Virginia : Newington

: Newington Wisconsin: Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, Oak Creek

If you see your town listed, feel free to hit that link below and dive deeper into your area’s individual write-up. You might find that a new cell site went live in your neck of the woods.

// Verizon