The two most recent Galaxy S releases from Samsung are both seeing the big update to One UI 6 and Android 14 this week. Well, if we’re talking about the Galaxy S22 Series, then I guess I would suggest that things are just beginning. For the Galaxy S23 Series, most of you should have the update by now, including Verizon’s line which picked it up starting today.

For Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra owners, the biggest wave of the One UI 6 update rollout appears to be in Europe and the UK. However, a couple of Galaxy S22 owners on AT&T (reddit) are seeing the update, so the US could be coming in hot. If AT&T devices are receiving updates, everyone else must be right around the corner.

For Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners, the stable Android 14 update with One UI 6 started 10 days ago for some units and has reached most devices. Some of the US carrier models were on the slower end of things, but those should see the update shortly. As I mentioned earlier, the Verizon versions of the Galaxy S23 Series are receiving updates today with the following builds:

Galaxy S23 : UP1A.231005.007.S911USQU1BWK4

: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQU1BWK4 Galaxy S23+ : UP1A.231005.007.S916USQU1BWK4

: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQU1BWK4 Galaxy S23 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQU1BWK4

I get the feeling that US carriers, like Verizon, are about to drop several of these One UI 6/Android 14 updates on us for several different devices. I could be wrong, but if we look to last year, we saw the S22 series get Android 13 at the end of October. Following that release, the S21 and Fold 2/3/4, as well as the Flip devices all were updated before the first week of December.

What’s new in One UI 6? The full list of changes is right here.