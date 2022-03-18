Typically when Samsung releases a new phone, there is a day 1 or close-to-day-1 update available that takes care of a bunch of early bugs and often enhances the camera. That didn’t happen in the US, for some reason. We’re now closing in on a month from launch and that first update is just hitting Verizon units.

A reader of ours pinged us after checking for an update and finding build S908USQU1AVC8 on his Galaxy S22 Ultra. If his Ultra is getting it, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ should be getting a similar build, only with S901 (S22) and S906 (S22+) at the front.

We don’t have a changelog yet from Verizon, but again, this should be similar to a day 1 update and it introduces the March 2022 security patch. I don’t believe this takes care of the throttling that Samsung thought you’d appreciate on your $1,300 phone.

Once we get more details, we’ll be sure to update this post. For now, if you own a Galaxy S22 on Verizon, head into Settings>Software update, and then tap “Download and install.”

Cheers J!