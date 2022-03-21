Android 12 Arrives for OnePlus 8 Family

OnePlus announced over the weekend the rollout of the OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update for the entire OnePlus 8 lineup, consisting of the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T. OnePlus states that the update is hitting Open Beta tester devices right now, but if all goes according to plan, it’ll hit all units soon.

Inside, as one might expect with any major Android upgrade, there are a lot of new goodies. There’s an adjustable dark mode, upgraded Shelf feature, new Gallery app, a WiFi connection fix, plus improvements across the entire system. You can check OnePlus’ complete changelog here.

For those who aren’t a fan of waiting, you can still join the Open Beta test here, but if it was my phone, I’d probably wait for the public OTA to hit my device. That’s my opinion.

Enjoy, OP8 owners!

// OnePlus [2]