Kellen recently got me back to using the 3-button layout for my navigation needs, after having various issues with native gestures when used with 3rd-party launchers. Because none of that seems to be getting fixed anytime soon, I’m sticking with buttons for a bit.

This got us thinking, though. Who else out there is still kicking it old school and using buttons instead of gesture navigation?

At least for me, overall navigational performance is much better with these buttons, but I do find myself still trying to swipe back on the side of the screen every now and then. For example, lurking through Instagram is better with gestures and the same goes for Twitter. For my mental health, though, I have to go with 3 buttons while I’m using Nova Launcher.

What are you using?

