Google has reversed its decision to end unlimited call times for Google Meet free accounts, instead, extending the offer to those free account owners until March 31, 2021.

As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months. As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts.

So, as of right now, absolutely nothing is changing and anyone and everyone with an account can use Google Meet as much as they want with no time limits. That’s awesome.

Thanks, Google.

// Google