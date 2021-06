On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re talking Android 12 Beta 2 and just how awesome it is, with its wallpaper theming, new gesture, revamped notification area, and more.

We’ll also dive into the latest on the Pixel 6, Wear OS’ saga between Google and Qualcomm, Google Chat’s weird availability, and whatever the hell OnePlus is doing with OPPO.

Trivia is back and we have $10 in Google Play credit for all winners.

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).