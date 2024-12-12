Google Wallet sent me an email today that adds a $100 bonus onto the Google Store’s ongoing $150 off Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro promo. The deal seems simple enough – buy a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL and get a $100 Prepaid Mastercard.

The email is titled “Exclusive holiday deals up to $250 on Pixel 9 phones” if you want to go looking for it. The $250 number comes from the combination of Google’s $150 off deal with the Pixel 9 series (sans 9 Pro Fold) and this $100 prepaid card. This is a part of an ongoing holiday deal that drops the Pixel 9 to $649, Pixel 9 Pro to $849, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL to $949. These are Black Friday-level prices on the best Android phones currently on the market.

To get the extra $100 prepaid Mastercard, the email simply states that “Upon making a qualifying purchase on the Google Store, you will receive an email within 10-11 business days with instructions to add a $100 prepaid Mastercard to your Google Wallet.” And that’s it. If you click on the “Shop Now” link within the email, it’ll apply the promotion, plus they give you a code (you can see mine below if anyone wants to try it).

$250 in savings with the purchase of a Pixel 9 is a good deal.

Google Store Link