T-Mobile has a Free Shake Shack Burger for You

Who doesn’t need a burger from Shake Shack today? After the long weekend and my kid being out of school for an entire week, I’m telling you right now that I’m considering eating several. Thankfully, T-Mobile has at least hooked me up with one for free today as a part of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

For T-Mo customers with the T-Life app (or whatever the heck we’re calling it these days), open that on up and you should find an offer for a free Shackburger that you have a week to redeem. Don’t hesitate here.

CLAIM FREE SHACKBURGER FROM T-MOBILE: OK, so you have the T-Life app and you opened it up and saw the T-Mobile Tuesdays offer for the free Shackburger. You will now tap that and click the “Save to My Stuff” button to save it to your account. Once you’ve done that, then you’ll decide when you want to redeem the offer, which would be whenever you are itching for a burger from Shake Shack.

When you decide it is time to eat, you’ll open up the T-Mobile app again and find the Shackburger offer. This time, you’ll tap the “Redeem” button to get a code that you can apply during checkout within the Shake Shack app.

And that’s how this works – you head into the Shake Shack app (download here), add a Shackburger to your order for pick-up, along with at least one other item you will need to pay for. Yes, that’s the true offer here. Shake Shack and T-Mobile are giving you a free Shackburger, but you have to buy one other item. There are items under $5, at least here in Oregon.

Within the Shake Shack app, you should be able to checkout and place an order for pick-up without ever creating an account. And during checkout, you’ll add the code you copied from the T-Mobile app.

It’s simple, as I’m sure you have done deals like this before.

The T-Mobile offer says that once you save the offer, you have until December 10 to redeem it.

Google Play Link: T-Life App