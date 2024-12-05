If you’re jealous of Galaxy S24 owners getting in on the One UI 7 beta action and want a piece yourself, Woot is hosting a fine little sale on new and like-new Galaxy S24 lineup devices.

Woot has sourced their like-new stock directly from Samsung’s buyer’s remorse program, meaning each device is very gently used, inspected, then repackaged for sale to another customer. It’s as close to new as you can get, which ultimately means you’re getting a great device for a solid price.

Galaxy S24 units start at $479 and go up from there, while Galaxy S24+ models start at $549 and Galaxy S24 Ultra models start at $799. These prices are way below MSRP, so if you’re looking to save money and don’t have a trade-in to take advantage of, then it’s not a bad route to go. You’re still getting plenty of device updates, as well as that early access to One UI 7 should you want it.

Woot notes that devices will ship with a USB C cable and SIM removal tool, but without the device’s original packaging. No biggie there, it’s not like you’ll need that at the end of the day.

Have at it.