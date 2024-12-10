There is still time for holiday shopping, even if you didn’t participate in the festivities from a couple of weeks ago. Companies like Samsung are running deals as if they never quit, some of which are on the level of that big deal weekend. A fresh Samsung Discover week has popped off and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is at least $700 off, but you could jump that to $1,500 if you trade a device in.

If you want a Galaxy Z Fold 6, here’s how to get it at the lowest possible price.

CHOOSE CRAFTED BLACK OR WHITE: These two “online exclusive” colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 continue to see extra discounts that the other standard colors aren’t. I don’t know that is, but we won’t complain at the $300 discount for either. Yes, if you choose Crafted Black or White, Samsung will just shave off $300 from either the 256GB or 512GB models. That immediately gets you to a starting point of $1,599.

$400 OFF NEXT WITH NO TRADE: For those of you who don’t think you have a phone worth trading in to Samsung to save a ton of extra cash on top of that $300 discount, that’s OK! Samsung will give you $400 off, plus the $300 for the exclusive colors, saving you $700 total and dropping the Fold 6 to $1,199. For BF weekend, Samsung was running that up to $800, so you are missing out on $100 extra. Still, that’s a good deal.

OR TRADE FOR $1,200 EXTRA OFF: As always, to save the full $1,500 off, you need a phone to trade and the same phones are still here with the same discounts from a week or so ago. That means $1,200 off with a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Fold 5, $1,100 off with a Fold 4, or $1,000 off with a Galaxy S23 Ultra or Fold 3. There are other values worth checking at Samsung’s site.

With the $1,200 trade discount, plus the $300 for exclusive colors, that’s a $1,500 off price drop and a starting price of $399.99. That matches BF 2024.

And that’s it. You guys have seen this deal shared so many times by Samsung because they are constantly running some form of it. It’ll probably be around in another week too, although they are claiming this to be the last of the holiday season. We’ll see.

Your options at the moment are save $700 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trades or up to $1,500 off with trades. Easy.

Samsung Deal Link