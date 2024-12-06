For what’s sure to be a limited time, you can head to Home Depot in person or on its website to snag a Nest Hub Max for just $114. That’s a savings of $115 off the price Google currently has them listed at, making this a very attractive deal.

Nest Hub Max has been a staple on my kitchen counter for a long time now. It’s perfect timers, playing music, watching videos while cooking meals, as well as controlling a lot of my smart home items like lights, thermostat, and lock on the front door. It’s one of the devices I absolutely love, but never give it enough credit for what it does.

At $114, this is a perfect gift for yourself or someone who needs a smart home upgrade. Definitely go snag one.