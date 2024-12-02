We’ve wrapped up Black Friday and are onto Cyber Monday, if that’s still its own thing. I don’t believe that it is, as the Black Friday shopping period now starts well before Thanksgiving and continues through today, which is Monday. But hey, deals are deals and many are there for the taking. In fact, all of the Black Friday deals are just still here as they were last week, even though we’re into the “Cyber” section of the holiday shopping season.

Need a recap on the best Cyber Monday deals from Samsung and Google? Here you go.

Samsung’s Top Cyber Monday Deals

Galaxy Z Fold 6 : $1,600+ in savings ($1,200 trade-in, $800 off no trades) – Samsung Link

: $1,600+ in savings ($1,200 trade-in, $800 off no trades) – Samsung Link Galaxy Z Flip 6 : $1,000+ in savings ($750 trade-in, $350 off no trades) – Samsung Link

: $1,000+ in savings ($750 trade-in, $350 off no trades) – Samsung Link Galaxy S24 Ultra : $975+ in savings ($800 trade-in, $400 off no trades) – Samsung Link

: $975+ in savings ($800 trade-in, $400 off no trades) – Samsung Link Galaxy Watch Ultra : Up to $460 off ($300 trade-in, $160 off no trades) – Samsung Link

: Up to $460 off ($300 trade-in, $160 off no trades) – Samsung Link Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $190+ in savings ($100 trade-in, $60 off no trades) – Samsung Link

BONUS Deal: Need a random deal from Samsung that is almost too good to pass up? Their 49+ ultra-wide Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) monitor is $721 off and down to $1,078.99. I recently picked up this monitor with a lesser discount than this and have absolutely loved it. I was a 3 monitor guy before this and this dropped me down to 2, because it is essentially two monitors in one. Samsung Deal Link

Google’s Top Cyber Monday Deals

BONUS Deals: There aren’t any “bonus” deals specifically to point out, but basically everything Google sells is on sale at the moment. Nest speakers WiFi, the Pixel Tablet in various configurations, most Nest cameras and smart home goods, Fitbit stuff, etc. Shop the full Google Store sale here.