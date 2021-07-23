Podcast: Samsung is Foldin’ in the Now

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re recapping the hotness from the past few days in Android, so that means a preview of sorts of Samsung’s next Unpacked event and all of its devices.

We’ll also find time to talk Android 12 Beta 3, OnePlus’ announcements of Nord 2 and Buds Pro, Google winning RCS, and what’s happening with old Wear OS watches, since Wear OS 3 is coming.

Trivia is back and we have MEATER+ for all winners! Major shoutout to MEATER for the prizes this week. If you’d like to get a MEATER+ smart meat thermometer for yourself, you can get one here. We love them.

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).