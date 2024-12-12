Discover Samsung week is still in effect, meaning there are plenty of great sales to be had over on the company’s website. Today’s mobile-related deal involves the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with Samsung taking off $850 from the price should you have a great trade-in.

The beauty is, even if you don’t have a trade-in device, you’re still eligible for $300 off the price. So let’s say you have a top tier trade-in, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as low as $249. That’s a great price. If you don’t have a trade-in, your price is still just $799, which again, isn’t bad for this device.

Why buy: We really like the latest generation of foldables from Samsung, which includes this phone and the Z Fold 6. You can read Kellen’s review here, but to summarize it for you, the Z Flip 6 has a good display, hardware, battery life, and camera. For a flip phone, you don’t need much more. And with One UI 7 update inbound shortly, now isn’t a bad time to think about upgrading.

Follow the link below to snag yours while the deal is active.