We don’t often recommend buying phones that are about to be 2 years old unless they are featured in a deal that is borderline insane. We have that today! The Pixel 8 Pro is discounted by $400 at the Google Store, plus Google will give you a Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) and a case with it – for free.

Crazy Pixel 8 Pro Deal: Seriously, Google is doing the Pixel 8 Pro deal of the century here that will get you the full tech kit for just $599. The savings ($734 off) here are a bigger number than the price you pay, which is not something you see every day. They clearly have so many Pixel 8 Pro phones and Pixel Watch 2 smartwatches still in stock that they need to clear them out in a hurry. With the Pixel 10 line-up on the horizon, I can’t say I blame them for wanting to move all of this old stuff.

OK, so to be clear, this is the deal – the Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) has been discounted in all colors by $400 (from $999 down to $599). As you shop for color and move down the Pixel 8 Pro page, Google will present you with a free Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) offer. When you select the watch ($299 value), you’ll get to choose from Silver/Blue, Black/Black, or Gold/Hazel watch-band combos. And finally, the last step is to select a free case ($35 value). As of the time of this post, Bay, Coral, and Charcoal are still available.

Again, the phone might be 2 years old, but this is a heck of a deal. Read our Pixel 8 Pro review if you need to recap this phone, plus remember that it has a full 7 years of updates and plenty of time to still see support.

Shop Pixel 8 Pro at Google Store