I know that deals run so often on Google’s devices that they almost never feel like true deals, but at the moment, thanks to Prime Days, we have one that is worth jumping on immediately before it is gone. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is seeing its biggest discount ever, at least I think it is.

$350 Off Pixel 9 Pro XL Deal: If you have been eyeing a Pixel 9 Pro XL in Hazel, you’ll find it $350 off right now. While that only gets you 128GB storage, you get that with a starting price of $749, down from $1,099. That’s an incredible price on what is still the best Android phone on the market.

Amazon has discounted other version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL too, but most are only $150 off, if that. This specific Hazel version with 128GB storage is the one that is $350 off. It’s probably the best color too, at least in my opinion.

$250 Off Pixel 9 Pro Deal: Don’t want the big boy? You can get the smaller Pixel 9 Pro at $250 off in basically any color and with either 128GB or 2256GB storage. This is an equally good deal, assuming you like phones that won’t weigh your pants down. This is still my favorite phone release in several years and can’t put it down, even as new devices come along.

Need reviews? Here’s our dual Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL review. And here’s an updated review 3 months later.

