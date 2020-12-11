Podcast: Holiday Giveaway Trivia Show!

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re celebrating the holiday season and end of year by running a giveaway/trivia show. This is the 2nd year in a row we’ve done this, where we don’t really care what the hot topics are for the moment, we just want to reward listeners with holiday goodies to show our appreciation for the support.

We have a solid list of prizes for you all to win. You could walk away with fresh DL gear, a Chromecast with Google TV, Stadia Premiere bundle, OnePlus Buds, Jabra earbuds, Lenovo Smart Tabs or Chromebooks, and more.

For those new, we do our giveaways through trivia, so freshen up on your Android knowledge.

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).