Podcast: Google Photos Made You Mad

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re returning after a short break to dive into the drama over Google Photos and unlimited backups, which phones we’re using now that we’ve reviewed just about everything for the year, and what’s up with the new Google Pay.

We’ll also slip in some Galaxy S21 news, talk about OSOM, and see if Tim still likes the new Chromecast with Google TV. Mostly, though, we just want to get back to chatting with all of you again.

Trivia is back!

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).