For the past week or two, Google has had the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL at $150 off. That’s a solid discount on the two best phones in Android that should top most lists of phones to consider during the holiday shopping season. But look, it’s Black Friday weekend and there are deeper discounts to be had, specifically on the XL model.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have Pixel 9 Pro XL deals that bring the price down to $849, which is $250 off the base model. This tops the previous $200 off deal we saw the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. Also, other storage variants are similarly priced, so consider upgrading storage and making this phone last you for years to come.

The breakdown with $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL in Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain is as follows:

Pixel 9 Pro XL (128GB) – $849

Pixel 9 Pro XL (256GB) – $949

For those who don’t mind clicking the button at Best Buy to “connect this phone to a carrier,” you can actually save another $100, bringing your full discount to $350 off. You could then pay just $749 for a Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB storage.

Amazon Link | Best Buy Link