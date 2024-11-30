As pretty as they may be, Samsung clearly has a ton of Galaxy Z Fold 6 stock sitting around in exclusive Crafted Black and White colorways. I say that because their special Black Friday weekend deals just won’t quit and they are only on those two colors.

Samsung is still running a familiar $1,500 off deal that applies if you want 256GB or 512GB of storage, which (obviously) means you need a trade-in. It’s a combo discount that is both trade-in and instant discount to get to the full price drop. However, you can score $800 off with no trade too because it wouldn’t be a Black Friday without big savings that don’t require work on your part.

You know the drill here, so let’s keep it simple in the breakdown for what I’d call the top Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday price you’ll see.

$300 off exclusive colors : Should you choose Crafted Black or White for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll get $300 off with either 256GB or 512GB storage. No other color is seeing this extra $300 off, so just go with one of those. They both look great and are at least somewhat different. $300 off gets you starting prices of $1,599 or $1,719.

: Should you choose Crafted Black or White for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll get $300 off with either 256GB or 512GB storage. No other color is seeing this extra $300 off, so just go with one of those. They both look great and are at least somewhat different. $300 off gets you starting prices of $1,599 or $1,719. $1,200 off with trades : As you know, Samsung is pumping up trade-ins to give you an instant discount today if you tell them you have something to trade. The top phones are worth $1,200 instantly off and the list includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can also get $1,100 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or $1,000 for the Fold 3 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. $800 off can be had too with several phones. Check your trade value here.

: As you know, Samsung is pumping up trade-ins to give you an instant discount today if you tell them you have something to trade. The top phones are worth $1,200 instantly off and the list includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can also get $1,100 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or $1,000 for the Fold 3 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. $800 off can be had too with several phones. Check your trade value here. $800 off with no trades: If you have nothing at all to trade and just want a discount, Samsung is giving you $300 off for the exclusive colors we talked about above, plus another $500 off for no trade-in. That’s $800 off in total savings.

To recap, you could save $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the right combo of color and trade, bringing your starting price to $399.99. That’s the price you pay today, by the way, as Samsung’s trade-in discounts are instant. You could also save $800 off with no trades, leaving you at a starting price of $1,099.99.

Oh, to sweeten the deal further, Samsung will give you a big discount on accessories if you bundle with purchase. We’re talking 50% off a Galaxy Watch Ultra, that sort of thing. There’s more than $1,500 in savings to be had if you open up the wallet and look deep.

It’s decision day/weekend.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Deal Link